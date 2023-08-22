Photo Credit: Police Spokesperson

Released for publication: Two Palestinian Authority Arabs from Hebron who murdered Israeli kindergarten teacher Batsheva Nigri and critically wounded another Israeli man who was driving the car in a drive-by shooting terror attack in the Mount Hebron area on Monday, were arrested overnight, the IDF and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) announced in a joint statement on Tuesday morning.

According to the Shin Bet, the two suspects are relatives from Hebron. During the interrogation, the two linked themselves to the attack and the weapon that was used in the attack was seized.

Videos from the arrests of the terrorists:

תיעודים מהפעילות הלילה ב-חברון, נעצרו מספר מחבלים בניהם המחבלים המרצחים שביצעו את הפיגוע בהר חברון, 2 רכבים הוחרמו pic.twitter.com/VxFVFcwr18 — בז news (@1717Bazz) August 22, 2023

The drive-by shooting at a traffic junction in the Mount Hebron area killed Batsheva Nigri, a kindergarten teacher and mother of three. She and her 12-year-old daughter hitched a ride with 39-year-old Aryeh Leib Gottlieb.

Gottlieb is being treated at Beersheva’s Soroka Medical Center where his condition was stabilized. Nigri’s daughter was unharmed, which emergency responders called “miraculous.” Authorities said the car was hit by 22 bullets.

גרירת הרכב מזירת הפיגוע הרצחני. 22 קליעים נמצאו ברכב pic.twitter.com/7rvIiS5Zea — בז news (@1717Bazz) August 21, 2023

After the funeral in Beit Chagai, Nigri was laid to rest in the Kfar Etzion cemetery in Gush Etzion, south of Jerusalem.

The attack comes in the wake of a deadly shooting attack in the Arab village of Huwara. Shay Silas Nigreker, 60, and his 28-year-old son, Aviad, were shot and killed at close range at a carwash on Saturday.

The two were laid to rest in Ashdod on Sunday.

Israeli security forces are still searching for the killers.

Content by Pesach Benson / TPS was used in this report.