The woman who was murdered by Palestinian Authority terrorists Monday morning in a drive-by shooting attack near the Beit Hagai junction has been identified as 40-year-old Batsheva Nigri, hy”d, a resident of Efrat.

She succumbed to her grievous wounds within minutes of the attack.

Batsheva, married to Eli, was the mother of three daughters. She was the daughter of the late Tzvika Ravid and his wife, Tzipora, and was a kindergarten teacher at the Netafim Preschool in Beit Hagai.

Batsheva was laid to rest Monday evening in the Kfar Etzion cemetery following a funeral in Beit Hagai.

“The employees of the Efrat Municipal Council send their condolences to her family, and to her fellow kindergarten teachers and the education staff with whom she worked,” the Efrat municipality said in a statement Monday.

Batsheva’s six-year-old daughter, who was in the car at the time, was physically unharmed. The man with whom she was driving, 40-year-old Aryeh Leib, was seriously wounded in the attack. He was rushed to Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva, where he underwent emergency surgery.