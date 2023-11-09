Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
Israel’s Arrow air defense system intercepted a surface-to-surface missile over the Red Sea heading towards Eilat, said Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari.

Earlier in the day, a drone hit an Eilat school. The military only said that the incident was being reviewed.

Over the last few weeks, Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen have launched missiles and drones towards Israel. Till now, none have caused any damage to Israel.

