Photo Credit: Erik Marmor/Flash90

The IDF reported that infantry, armor and engineering forces from its 162nd Division, with the assistance of the IAF and special forces, raided an operations center of the terrorist organization Hamas in the heart of Gaza City, near Shifa Hospital.

The IDF explained that the area is the core of the intelligence and operational activities of the terrorist organization Hamas and was used, among other things, to plan and prepare its forces for the murderous attack it carried out on October 7.

Advertisement





The center consisted of the central intelligence headquarters and the air defense headquarters of Hamas, and in the area one the largest training facilities in the Gaza Strip for fighting in built-up terrain, military outposts, warehouses and various munitions factories (rockets, anti-tank missiles, UAVs and payloads).

All the terrorist infrastructures mentioned above were located in the heart of a civilian area, further proof of the terrorist organization’s cynical use of the residents of the Gaza Strip as a human shield for its murderous terrorist activity.

During the past few days, forces worked to “purify” the area and neutralize the many terrorist infrastructures located there. These included a wide underground network, all at the same time as continuous fighting and the elimination of dozens of terrorists.

So far, over 50 terrorists have been eliminated in this district during what the IDF described as “intense battles.”

In addition, intelligence documents were found and a number of significant tunnel shafts, factories for the production of anti-tank missiles, and anti-aircraft launch sites were destroyed.