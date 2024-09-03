Photo Credit: IDF

(Israel Hayom via JNS) Recent events have reportedly triggered a major policy shift in Israel’s approach to Judea and Samaria. Designated a “secondary arena” since the onset of the war with Hamas on Oct. 7, onset, the recent increase in terror attacks in the area have convinced top officials that this stance is no longer tenable. The Israel Defense Forces now considers Judea and Samaria as the country’s most critical front after the Gaza Strip.

While this directive is still in its initial stages, with substantial changes on the ground expected to take time, a series of operations across Judea and Samaria are imminent. “The Jenin operation is just the beginning,” security officials emphasize.

In late August, the IDF launched “Operation Summer Camps” in northern Samaria, the military’s most extensive operation in the region since “Defensive Shield” in 2002. Two brigade combat teams are currently deployed in the Jenin refugee camp and Tulkarem, with the operation set to continue for the foreseeable future.

The recent spate of terrorist attacks in Judea and Samaria underscores the need for comprehensive action across the entire sector. The security establishment faces a particular dilemma in the Hebron area, the origin of two recent attacks. While there’s unanimous agreement on the need to dismantle Hamas in Judea and Samaria, officials are wary of unintended consequences.

Palestinian security mechanisms in Hebron, driven by self-interest rather than goodwill toward Israel, have so far been cooperating with Israeli forces, but a heavy-handed operation risks triggering a broader escalation, which Israel seeks to avoid. However, there’s a growing consensus that aggressive action is necessary. As a result, we may see large-scale, intelligence-driven operations, coupled with encirclements of areas of Hebron, a strategy already in play elsewhere in Judea and Samaria.

Meanwhile, local authorities are calling for more decisive action, a sentiment echoed by Minister of Settlement Affairs Orit Strock. She has urged the Diplomatic-Security Cabinet to implement emergency measures, including declaring a state of war in Judea and Samaria. Strock pointed to a recent incident:

“Two weeks ago, five Hamas leaders in Hebron were released from detention. These individuals were arrested at the war’s outset as part of efforts to prevent an outbreak in Judea and Samaria. Merely two weeks after their release, a double bomb attack was carried out in Gush Etzion, with the perpetrators originating from Hebron. We narrowly averted a catastrophe.

“The war’s outbreak triggered a wave of arrests targeting key terrorist operatives in the sector. Their release is part of a series of releases that have occurred or are slated to occur soon, due to legal hurdles and a shortage of detention facilities. Neither of these reasons can justify the looming bloodshed.”

While a full-scale war across extensive areas of Judea and Samaria is unlikely, “Operation Summer Camps” is expected to expand in the coming days. The security establishment also advocates for the arrest of inciting elements throughout Judea and Samaria, a measure also demanded by Strock.

Meanwhile, the shift in approach is palpable on the ground. A year ago, discussions centered on maintaining the fabric of daily life in Judea and Samaria; now, the focus has shifted to the level of aggressive action required. Security officials recommend launching extensive operations, emphasizing the confiscation of terror funds throughout the area, not just in northern Samaria, and dismantling Hamas as a primary objective. One security source described it as “not just mowing the lawn, but uprooting the problem at its source.”

Yahya Sinwar, Hamas leader in Gaza, is reportedly attempting to inflame the situation, presumably under the assumption that ceasefire talks are on the verge of collapse. His strategy appears to be escalating tensions in Judea and Samaria to divert attention from Gaza. Iran is also implicated, allegedly funneling millions of shekels into the area. With Palestinian workers unable to enter Israel for employment, terror funding has become a significant source of income in the Palestinian Authority, further fueling unrest.

The prevailing assumption in Israel’s security establishment is that a major attack could be imminent. While last week’s incident occurred in Gush Etzion, security officials warn that future attacks could target Jerusalem, Beersheva or Tel Aviv.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

