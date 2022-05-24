Photo Credit: IDF

Israel Special Forces operated in the Jenin area on Tuesday and arrested Muhammad Husam al-Tubasi, a Palestinian Authority (PA) security officer who is suspected of involvement in terror attacks against Israeli forces.

The forces entered Wadi Burkin, on the outskirts of the Jenin refugee camp, in the morning hours and surrounded a house. There was an exchange of fire between the Israeli forces and terrorists. The forces left the scene without any casualties after arresting the wanted person. A search of the suspect’s home revealed two M16 rifles and an IDF vest.

A-Tubasi, a member of the Palestinian Authority’s security apparatus, is suspected of firing at Israeli forces who were conducting counterterrorism operations in the area in recent weeks.

The PA’s Ministry of Health stated that three locals were wounded during the operation, one of them shot in the knee, and another injured by shrapnel in his upper limbs.

This arrest is an embarrassment for the PA’s security services, but this is not the first time that a member of its forces has been involved in terrorism or has carried out terror attacks against Israelis.

According to PA reports, al-Tubasi is the brother of senior Islamic Jihad terrorist Saeed al-Tubasi, who is serving 31 life sentences and another 50 years in an Israeli prison since 2002 after dispatching two suicide bombers who killed 31 people. He is also the brother of Ahmed and Islam al-Tubasi, both killed in acts of terrorism. The family’s home has previously been demolished by Israeli forces, apparently as a measure to deter further attacks.

In related news, Israeli forces conducted counterterrorism operations throughout Judea and Samaria on Monday night and apprehend five terror suspects and confiscate illegal weapons.

There were no Israeli casualties in any of those operations either.

Israeli security forces are on high alert following a long string of terror attacks in Israel. The arrests were made as part of Operation Wave Breaker, Israel’s counterterrorism operation, following several deadly terror attacks that the country experienced in recent weeks.

The latest attack occurred in Elad, in which two terrorists axed to death three Israeli men, leaving behind 16 orphans.

A week before that, Vyacheslav Golev was shot dead at the entrance to the city of Ariel in Samaria. In the attack before that, a terrorist from Jenin shot and killed three Israelis in the heart of Tel Aviv. Before that, a terrorist from Yabed shot and killed five people in the city of Bnei Brak. In the second attack, two Islamist terrorists shot and killed two Israelis in the city of Hadera. In Be’er Sheva, a terrorist stabbed and murdered four Israelis. Jerusalem has been the scene of several attacks as well.