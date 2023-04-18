Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit
An Israeli soldier in Jenin in April 2002.

IDF soldiers from the undercover Duvdevan Unit and Shin Bet agents arrested three terrorists in a rare daytime operation Tuesday in Jenin, thwarting a planned attack on Israelis that was to take place “in an immediate time frame,” according to the IDF spokesperson.

Very few details on the operation were released.

The arrests were carried out during an exchange of gunfire with the terrorists, who were holed up in a home belonging to the al-Khatib family and were reportedly members of the Iranian-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad Quds Force.

Six Arabs were injured, including three terrorists and a 68-year-old woman who was hit in the hand, according to the Palestinian Authority’s official WAFA news agency.

“In their swift and courageous action … IDF and Shin Bet troops prevented serious attacks against Israeli citizens,” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a tweet praising the operation.

“Security forces will continue to act at any time and anywhere against any threat,” Gallant wrote. “We will pursue and reach our enemies.”

