Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

An elderly Jewish man was attacked Monday afternoon in an Arab shop near the Jewish community of Kedumim, in Samaria.

הצלה ללא גבולות יו"ש: עידכון : כוחות רפואה חברו בפונדוק סמוך לקדומים לאדם מבוגר בהכרה שנמצא פצוע בתוך רכב הפרטים עדיין בבדיקה אם הותקף באחת החנויות pic.twitter.com/SjRN5cktOf — בז news (@1717Bazz) October 25, 2022

Advertisement



According to Hatzalah medics, the man was stabbed in the stomach while in one of the shops in the Arab village of Al Funduq, not far from Kedumim.

United Hatzalah volunteers said the victim sustained mild wounds. A spokesperson for the medical service said that according to passersby, “The man was attacked when he entered a store inside the village. After receiving treatment at the scene the man was transported to the hospital by a military mobile intensive care ambulance. He was in light condition when he was transported.”

“A report was received of a stabbing attack in the village of Pondok in the area of the Efraim regional division,” the IDF said in a statement.

“A terrorist arrived at the point, stabbed an Israeli citizen and fled. The IDF forces gave the citizen initial medical treatment on the spot and evacuated him to a hospital while he was conscious,” the statement said.

The victim was taken to Tel Hashomer Medical Center in a military ambulance.

IDF soldiers are searching for the terrorist. The incident is under investigation.