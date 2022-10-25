Photo Credit: United Hatzalah
Israeli first responders at the scene of a terror attack in the Arab village of Al Funduq, Oct. 25, 2022

An elderly Jewish man was attacked Monday afternoon in an Arab shop near the Jewish community of Kedumim, in Samaria.

According to Hatzalah medics, the man was stabbed in the stomach while in one of the shops in the Arab village of Al Funduq, not far from Kedumim.

United Hatzalah volunteers said the victim sustained mild wounds. A spokesperson for the medical service said that according to passersby, “The man was attacked when he entered a store inside the village. After receiving treatment at the scene the man was transported to the hospital by a military mobile intensive care ambulance. He was in light condition when he was transported.”

“A report was received of a stabbing attack in the village of Pondok in the area of the Efraim regional division,” the IDF said in a statement.

“A terrorist arrived at the point, stabbed an Israeli citizen and fled. The IDF forces gave the citizen initial medical treatment on the spot and evacuated him to a hospital while he was conscious,” the statement said.

The victim was taken to Tel Hashomer Medical Center in a military ambulance.

IDF soldiers are searching for the terrorist. The incident is under investigation.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

