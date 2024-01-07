Photo Credit: courtesy, MDA

A Palestinian Authority terrorist was clearly more determined to kill Israelis late Sunday afternoon than concerned about other Arabs in the area.

“A short time ago, a vehicle with a man and a woman arrived at the Ras Biddu crossing into Jerusalem and carried out a ramming attack against the Israel Border Police fighters at the crossing,” an Israeli police spokesperson said.

Advertisement





“Security forces responded by shooting at the vehicle and neutralized the terrorists. As a result of the shooting at the terrorists, a (Palestinian) girl who was in another vehicle that was in transit was injured,” the spokesperson said.

The Biddu Checkpoint is located on Route 4368 near the northwestern Jerusalem suburb of Givat Ze’ev.

A 20-year-old female Israeli police officer sustained injuries to her limbs in the ramming but remained fully conscious and was subsequently taken to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center, according to Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics who deployed to the scene.

Sadly, a four-year-old Arab child riding in another vehicle was critically wounded. Despite intense efforts by medics at the scene, the little girl subsequently died of those wounds.

The terrorist died instantly.

Earlier in the day, a 30-year-old Israeli Arab man was shot to death in a separate Palestinian Authority drive-by terror attack on Route 465, near the British Police Junction in the Jerusalem region.