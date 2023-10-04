Photo Credit: courtesy, IDF Spokesperson's Office

A three-year-old Israeli girl was wounded by Palestinian Authority rock-throwers Wednesday in Samaria, Galei Tzahal Army Radio reported.

זריקת אבנים בחווארה. המח''ט סגר בתגובה את כל החנויות ברחוב הראשי pic.twitter.com/ytsFzx2w1J — ינון מגל (@YinonMagal) October 4, 2023

The little girl was hurt while riding in a car near the terrorist hotbed town of Huwara, near Shechem.

IDF soldiers who were nearby at the time treated the child for wounds to her face and hands; she was not taken to a hospital, according to Israeli media.

The terrorists also hurled rocks at an Israeli bus in addition to the car in which the child was riding. Both vehicles were damaged.

Four Israelis have been killed in Huwara and a number of others wounded since January. Those who died while traveling through the town included brothers Hallel and Yagel Yaniv, in a February attack, and father and son Shay Silas and Aviad Nir Nigrekar this past August.

In addition, dual US-Israeli citizen David Stern, 41, narrowly survived a shooting on March 19, albeit with serious injuries, while driving through Huwara on Highway 60 with his wife on their way to Jerusalem.

Two Israeli soldiers were also wounded in a drive-by shooting in the village a few days later, on March 25. Shortly after that attack, dozens of Arabs again hurled rocks at vehicles traveling through Huwara with Israeli license plates.

The main section of a bypass road that will finally allow Israeli drivers to avoid the town is scheduled to open later this month. The government allocated an additional NIS 50 ($13.2 million) earlier this year following the murder of the Yaniv brothers, thus enabling completion of the project, which began approximately two years ago and was scheduled for completion by December 2023.