Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

An Israeli man was seriously wounded after having been stabbed by a Palestinian Authority terrorist on the bypass road between Beit Anon and the Jewish community of Kiryat Arba, near Highway 60.

“A terrorist armed with a gun arrived in his vehicle at the bypass road in the Judea Brigade area and opened fire at an Israeli citizen who was there. The terrorist then got out of his vehicle and stabbed the civilian,” the IDF said.

Advertisement





The 50-year-old victim was treated at the scene by Israeli military medics and then taken by an Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, where he was listed in stable and moderate condition.

A female Israeli soldier shot and wounded the terrorist as he escaped, according to Ynet. IDF soldiers found a gun and a second knife inside the attacker’s vehicle.

Israeli forces pursued the terrorist who fled the scene and set up roadblocks around the area.

Share this article on WhatsApp: