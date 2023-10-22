Photo Credit: Nati Shohat / Flash 90

A Palestinian Authority terrorist was killed Sunday afternoon while attacking IDF soldiers near the village of El Aroub along Highway 60, on the segment known as the Gush Etzion Highway, between Gush Etzion and Hebron.

The terrorist opened fire at Israeli military forces, who returned fire and killed the attacker.

אל ערוב , מחבל שככה"נ פתח בירי לעבר כוחותינו היקרים נורה וחוסל https://t.co/IPy7Aqu1M6 pic.twitter.com/6Q6SxAVMoP — בז news (@1717Bazz) October 22, 2023

No Israeli casualties were reported.