Photo Credit: Nati Shohat / Flash 90
IDF soldiers seen outside a "pillbox" military outpost at the entrance to the Palestinian Authority town of El Aroub in Judea (archive)

A Palestinian Authority terrorist was killed Sunday afternoon while attacking IDF soldiers near the village of El Aroub along Highway 60, on the segment known as the Gush Etzion Highway, between Gush Etzion and Hebron.

The terrorist opened fire at Israeli military forces, who returned fire and killed the attacker.

No Israeli casualties were reported.

