A 63-year-old Israeli who was stabbed in a PA Arab terror attack two weeks ago succumbed to his wounds on Monday night.

Shalom Sofer, who owned a market in Kedumim, was stabbed on Oct. 25 while leaving a market in al-Funduq, an Arab village near Kedumim. The Arab suspect was arrested after a brief manhunt.

After the stabbing, Sofer was able to drive himself to a nearby junction where he was treated by medics and transferred to Ramat Gan’s Sheba Medical Center.

Sofer was released from the hospital a week ago to his home in Petah Tikvah. But Sofer’s son, Lidor, said one of the wounds re-opened and his father died of blood loss.

Sofer will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

