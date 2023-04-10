Photo Credit: courtesy, the family

Efrat’s Mayor Oded Revivi posted a message on Facebook received from Jerusalem’s Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center on Monday afternoon, announcing the death of Efrat resident Lucy (Leah) Dee, 48, who suffered critical wounds in a terrorist attack last Friday that also robbed her family of two daughters, Maia, 20, and Rina, 15.

Terror Victims Maia and Rina Dee, H”YD

Advertisement





“We are saddened to announce the death of Lucy (Leah) Dee, wounded in the deadly terror attack in the Jordan Valley last Friday,” the hospital wrote.

“With her injury, 48-year-old Lucy Dee was evacuated by helicopter to Hadassah Ein Kerem while she was in critical condition, where the teams have been fighting for her life over the past few days, in the trauma unit, in the operating room and in the intensive care unit where she was treated.

“Unfortunately, despite supreme and relentless efforts, due to her critical injuries, the staff was forced to declare her death today,” the hospital wrote.

“The social service team in Hadassah together with the management of the Efrat local council and the council’s welfare officials will accompany the family in their difficult hours.

“The Dee family warmly thanked the team at Hadassah who did everything they possibly could to save Lucy and did not give up until her last moments.

“Despite the great sadness and heartbreak, the family has decided to donate Lucy’s organs in order to save other lives. Hadassah Medical Center shares in the family’s great sorrow.

“The date of the funeral will be announced later.

“Condolences to the dear Dee family. We will continue to support and help with whatever is possible.

“May you be comforted by Heaven.”

Leah was with her two daughters, Maia and Rina, riding in a vehicle near the Hamra intersection on Route 57 in the Jordan Valley when they were attacked by a Palestinian Authority terrorist who opened fire at their car with a barrage of bullets.

Leah’s husband, Rabbi Leo Dee, was in a second car driving right in front of his wife and daughters when they were attacked. The rabbi immediately turned his vehicle around and raced to his wife and daughters, and was present as paramedics rushed Leah to the hospital after being forced to declare the deaths of Maia and Rina, HY”D.

At least 22 spent bullet shells were found at the scene following the shooting. The gunman and his accomplices are still at large.

“On behalf of all the citizens of Israel, I send my heartfelt condolences to the Dee family on the death of the mother of the family, the late Leah (Lucy), who was murdered in the severe attack in the Beka’a last Friday, along with her two daughters Maya and the late Rina,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

“How much we hoped, how much we prayed, but tragically Leah, mother of Rina and Maia of blessed memory, who was fatally wounded in the terror attack in the Jordan Valley, has died of her injuries,” President Isaac Herzog wrote in a statement upon the news of Leah’s death.

“On behalf of the entire people of Israel, I send my warmest condolences to the Dee family and pray that they will know no more sorrow. May her memory be a blessing,” Herzog wrote.

“While marching to Evyatar, the terrible news arrived from the hospital,” MK Ohad Tal (Religious Zionism), a resident of Efrat, said in a statement after hearing about Leah’s passing.

“Leah was a neighbor, a symbol and a role model in Efrat. I promise; I will do everything to make the Dee family the last victim. We will remember and not forget,” the lawmaker said.

Deputy Finance Minister MK Michal Woldiger added his condolences as well, noting that she “now joins her two daughters who were brutally murdered. There are no words, just immense grief,” Woldiger said. “The pain is terrible.

“May they rest in peace.”