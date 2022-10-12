Photo Credit: Google Maps

The Binyamin Regional Council Spokesman’s office reported that Arab rioters were seen on cameras Wednesday afternoon throwing a Molotov cocktail at the town of Neve Tzuf in Binyamin, causing a serious fire. The Council’s leader blamed the government for the continuing violence.

דוברות מועצה אזורית בנימין: פורעים ערבים נראים במצלמות מיידים בקבוק תבערה לעבר היישוב נוה צוף בבנימין. בשעות הצהרים השתוללה שריפה בעקבות בקבוק התבערה. האש איימה להגיע לבתים בחזית היישוב. כוחות הכיבוי בסיוע מתנדבים ביישוב ואנשי אגף הבטחון של המועצה נאבקו בלהבות והשתלטו על האש.> pic.twitter.com/hcpRp6y7Cr — בז news (@1717Bazz) October 12, 2022

The fire threatened to reach the homes at the front of the town. The fire brigade, with the help of volunteers in the settlement and the members of the council’s security department, fought the flames and brought the fire under control.

Head of the Binyamin Regional Council Yisrael Gantz blamed what he characterized as a lack of action taken against recent terrorist attacks for encouraging new attacks such as this one.

“The Israeli government is not responding correctly to what is happening,” he declared. “Terrorism needs to meet an iron hand that will enter the inner cities, restores deterrence and sovereignty as the IDF knows and knows how to do.”