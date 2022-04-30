Photo Credit: courtesy
The security guard murdered by Arab terrorists as he protected the city of Ariel has been identified as 23-year-old Vyacheslav Golev.

The 23-year-old security guard who was murdered late Friday night at the western entrance to the city of Ariel, has been named as Vyacheslav Golev, a former student at Ariel University.

The Beit Shemesh resident was guarding the city together with his fiancee, whom he protected with his own body during the attack, saving her life.

“The security guard showed supreme heroism and saved the life of the security guard who worked with him,” Beit Shemesh Mayor Aliza Bloch said in a brief statement Saturday night.

Golev is survived by his parents and seven siblings, all residents of Beit Shemesh, along with his fiancee.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
