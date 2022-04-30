Photo Credit: IDF

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett extended his condolences Saturday night to the family of a security guard who was murdered in a terrorist attack late Friday night in the Samaria city of Ariel.

Israeli Forces Capture 2 Terrorist Killers of Ariel Security Guard

“I would like to convey my condolences to the family of the security guard who was murdered as he protected his colleague from the terrorists with his body last night in Ariel,” Bennett said.

The guard, who was on duty with his fiancee, shielded her with his body, saving her life.

“This evening the security forces apprehended the terrorists,” Bennett noted.

“There is no terrorist whom we will not reach and settle accounts with. Our war with terrorism is lengthy. Together we will win,” he said.

The two suspected terrorists were arrested Saturday evening following expedited intelligence and operations by the Shin Bet intelligence agency, the IDF and Israel Police National Counter-Terrorism forces.

The two weapons the suspects used during the attack were also seized. The suspected killers are being held for investigation by the Shin Bet, according to a statement by the intelligence agency.

“The security forces will continue to take action to deal with those involved in, and who aid and abet terrorism, to the fullest extent of the law,” the agency said.