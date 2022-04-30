Photo Credit: Al Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades
Terrorist spokesperson for Al Aqsa Martyrs' Brigade, linked to Fatah, claims responsibility for attack on Ariel security guard, April 29, 2022.

The two terrorists alleged to have murdered a 23-year-old Israeli security guard late Friday night have been named in Arab media as Samih Assi and Yahya Marei, the Arabic-language Newpress news outlet reported Saturday night.

Both terrorists are residents of the Palestinian Authority town of Qarawa Bani Hassan, west of the Arab town of Salfit.

Israeli Forces Capture 2 Terrorist Killers of Ariel Security Guard

The Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades terrorist organization, a military wing of the Palestinian Authority’s leading Fatah faction headed by PA leader Mahmoud Abbas, claimed responsibility for the attack.

“We claim responsibility for the heroic operation in the colony of Ariel in which a Zionist officer was killed, in response to violations committed by the occupation government in Jerusalem,” the group said in its statement.

Nevertheless, Israeli officials said the two killers did not appear to be linked to any terrorist organization.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
