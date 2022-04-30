Photo Credit: Al Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades

The two terrorists alleged to have murdered a 23-year-old Israeli security guard late Friday night have been named in Arab media as Samih Assi and Yahya Marei, the Arabic-language Newpress news outlet reported Saturday night.

#صور الاحتلال يعقل الشابين سميح عاصي ويحيى مرعي من بلدة قراوه بني حسان غرب سلفيت pic.twitter.com/p8g2SL1dPs — Newpress | نيو برس (@NewpressPs) April 30, 2022

Advertisement



Both terrorists are residents of the Palestinian Authority town of Qarawa Bani Hassan, west of the Arab town of Salfit.

Israeli Forces Capture 2 Terrorist Killers of Ariel Security Guard

The Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades terrorist organization, a military wing of the Palestinian Authority’s leading Fatah faction headed by PA leader Mahmoud Abbas, claimed responsibility for the attack.

“We claim responsibility for the heroic operation in the colony of Ariel in which a Zionist officer was killed, in response to violations committed by the occupation government in Jerusalem,” the group said in its statement.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades claim responsibility for the Ariel shooting attack which killed a Zionist soldier pic.twitter.com/aCeLnvab2H — Mahyar? (@Mahyar3138) April 30, 2022

Nevertheless, Israeli officials said the two killers did not appear to be linked to any terrorist organization.