Photo Credit: United Hatzalah
Scene of terror attack on Road 60 near the Gush Etzion junction. April 17, 2023

One person was wounded in a terror attack near the Gush Etzion junction on Road 60, on Monday evening. The female terrorist stabbed the 36-year-old man, who was taken to Hadassah Ein Karem hospital. According to MDA he is lightly to moderately wounded with a stomach wound. He is conscious. Hadassah hospital reports the man is in stable condition.

The terrorist was neutralized by either soldiers or civilians in the area.

Advertisement


Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleUnder the Great Bridge
Next article1 Million Shoes Saved, 1 Million Lives Destroyed
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR