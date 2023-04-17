Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

One person was wounded in a terror attack near the Gush Etzion junction on Road 60, on Monday evening. The female terrorist stabbed the 36-year-old man, who was taken to Hadassah Ein Karem hospital. According to MDA he is lightly to moderately wounded with a stomach wound. He is conscious. Hadassah hospital reports the man is in stable condition.

The terrorist was neutralized by either soldiers or civilians in the area.

עוד מזירת הפיגוע pic.twitter.com/rb9xiLVdDI — בז news (@1717Bazz) April 17, 2023

Advertisement



