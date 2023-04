Photo Credit: SL / JewishPress.com

Over Pesach, some of the JewishPress.com family were guests of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation thanks to our friends at the City of David Foundation. We were given an amazing private tour of the Great Bridge under the Kotel, the Chain of Generations Center and the new museum at the back of the Kotel plaza which is not yet open to the public, thanks to Ori F. our amazing tour guide.

Enjoy the photos.

Chain of Generations

Great Bridge

Tshuva Shul

Plaza Museum