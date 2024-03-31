Photo Credit: Flash 90

One person was was lightly wounded at the Central Bus Station in Be’er Sheva on Sunday morning, after an Arab terrorist stabbed him with a knife.

פיגוע בתחנה מרכזית בבאר שבע , פצוע קל, המחבל נוטרל ע”י חייל pic.twitter.com/i75ozHLlqj — בז news (@1717Bazz) March 31, 2024

Initial reports indicate the wounded person responded by shooting and neutralizing the terrorist. On Sunday mornings, the Central Bus Station is typically full of soldiers returning to their bases.

מזירת הפיגוע בבאר שבע pic.twitter.com/M1BgQGdtp4 — בז news (@1717Bazz) March 31, 2024