Photo Credit: Flash 90
Be'er Sheva.

One person was was lightly wounded at the Central Bus Station in Be’er Sheva on Sunday morning, after an Arab terrorist stabbed him with a knife.

Initial reports indicate the wounded person responded by shooting and neutralizing the terrorist. On Sunday mornings, the Central Bus Station is typically full of soldiers returning to their bases.

