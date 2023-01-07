Photo Credit: Courtesy

Convicted terrorist Karim Younes, who was arrested for the murder of IDF soldier Avraham Bromberg in 1980, was released last week after 40 years in jail. Israel is looking to remove his citizenship and expel him, but until then, he is being feted as a celebrity among Arabs in Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

Among those visiting his honor tent are former Israeli Arab MKs and Palestinian Authority officials.

הזיהההה – כל זה בלב הארץ

גם עכרימה סברי המסית, גם בכירי פתח ורשפ – מי נתן להם אישור כניסה? או שהבריזו פנימה? אירוע שאם שרי הימין לא ידעו לבדוק אותו עד הסוף ולגבש מסקנות נגד האחראים במשטרה ובמתפש אז באמת חבל על הזמן שלנו https://t.co/j68CkeEAtd pic.twitter.com/i2bTGLDbu1 — אלחנן גרונר (@elchangr) January 7, 2023

In light of the visit by PA officials, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Galant has ordered the entry permits for three PA officials, Mahmoud Al-A’loul, A’zam Al-Ahmad, and Rouhi Fatoh, to be rescinded after they used their permits to visit and celebrate the murderous terrorist, according to an A7 report.