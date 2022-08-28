Photo Credit: Yossi Zamir/Flash90

Jerusalem police arrested five Arabs on Saturday suspected of brutally attacking Jews outside of Kever Shmuel HaNavi (Tomb of Samuel the Prophet) on Friday.

ככה נראה ניסיון לינץ׳ ביהודי: בשעות האחרונות מפגינים עשרות מפגינים ערבים מחוץ למתחם שמואל הנביא. בתיעוד ניתן לראות כיצד הם תוקפים באכזריות יהודי שמניף דגל ישראל, בועטים בו כשהוא שרוע על הרצפה – לעיני השוטרים pic.twitter.com/ipp1TLMHMv — לירן תמרי | Liran Tamari (@liran__tamari) August 26, 2022

The police stated that following the investigation of the incident, five residents of the area in their 20s to 50s were arrested for questioning by the Jerusalem District Police.

Footage of the incident shows two Israelis who were carrying Israeli flags opposite an anti-Israel protest near tomb. The protesters included foreign activists and an MK from the joint Arab list.

עופר כסיף על יהודים :מלוכלכים אומר.ואז מקבל מחיאות כפיים מהמון.איזה אדם שקורא לעצמו ציוני שמצביע ליאיר לפיד או גנץ מסוגל לתת את הקול למפלגה שישבו איתם?

איכס?? pic.twitter.com/kyt5zYaeIb — די לצביעות (@Onetruth011) August 26, 2022

The Jews were assaulted by a mob of Arabs from that group who were waving PLO terrorist flags. One Jewish man managed to escape most of the beating, while the other was knocked to the ground by the Arabs and viciously beaten until Border Police troops arrived and saved him.

תיעוד נוסף מקבר שמואל הנביא, ערבים מנסים לרצוח יהודי שהניף דגל ישראל pic.twitter.com/imgFRbIKOq — בז news (@1717Bazz) August 26, 2022

The arrested suspects were taken to the police station for questioning on suspicion of the offenses of participating in a melee, assault and sabotage, offenses motivated by racism/hostility towards the public, and other offenses.

Police are expected to bring them before the Military Court to discuss their case in the beginning of this week, and the investigation of the case continues “with the aim of bringing those involved in the act to justice.”

“The Israel Police will continue to work with the security forces for a determined and uncompromising fight against violence and bullying of any kind for the sake of public peace and security,” it stated.

Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who in an unusual move, reposted the video of the attack, stated that “national honor is not a luxury. Its absence will cost lives.”

“The lynching attempt is shocking, dozens of Arabs violently attack a young Jewish man after he waved the Israeli flag, while he was lying on the sidewalk and they kick and punch him all over his body, and all this in front of the police.”

To the government, he said: “national honor is not a luxury, and regardless of the attitudes of your partners towards violence against Jews – a heavy hand is needed immediately.”