Photo Credit: GBN News / YouTube screen grab
Rabbi Leo Dee

Rabbi Leo Dee spoke with reporters Monday night, a few hours after his wife Leah (Lucy) succumbed to the grievous wounds she suffered this past Friday in a vicious terror attack in the Jordan Valley.

Advertisement


Rabbi Dee called on everyone to post an Israeli flag on their social media pages today, for the side of good.

Two of the couple’s daughters were killed instantly when a Palestinian Authority terrorist opened fire at their car with a Kalashnikov assault rifle. They were laid to rest on Sunday.

Lucy Dee, HY’D, Succumbs to Wounds After Terrorist Murders Her Two Daughters

At least 20 bullet casings were found at the scene following the attack.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleHow We Got to Where We Are Today, and Israel’s Role in it All – The Tamar Yonah Show [audio]
Next articlePassover – The Jay Shapiro Show [audio]
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR