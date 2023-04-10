Photo Credit: GBN News / YouTube screen grab

Rabbi Leo Dee spoke with reporters Monday night, a few hours after his wife Leah (Lucy) succumbed to the grievous wounds she suffered this past Friday in a vicious terror attack in the Jordan Valley.

Rabbi Dee called on everyone to post an Israeli flag on their social media pages today, for the side of good.

Two of the couple’s daughters were killed instantly when a Palestinian Authority terrorist opened fire at their car with a Kalashnikov assault rifle. They were laid to rest on Sunday.

At least 20 bullet casings were found at the scene following the attack.