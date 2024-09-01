Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Israeli military forces have reportedly eliminated at least one of the terrorists who opened fire and killed three Israeli police officers early Sunday morning in an ambush at the Tarkumiya-Idna Junction northwest of Hebron and Kiryat Arba.

IDF and Shin Bet forces encircled the residence in Hebron where the terrorist suspected of carrying out the shooting attack had barricaded himself within, and a shootout ensued.

“At least one terrorist was eliminated at the scene. The investigation into the terror attack continues,” the IDF said in a brief statement.

The outcome of the siege on the building was not yet clear but according to local sources the terrorist within was at least one of the suspects in the morning’s murderous attack.

Halevi: Intensify Counterterrorism, Defense on Roads, Towns

IDF Chief of General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi completed a situational assessment and initial inquiry at the scene of the terror attack at the Tarkumiya-Idna Junction along with the Commanding Officer of the Central Command, the Commanding Officer of the Judea and Samaria Division and the Commanding Officer of the Judea Brigade.

Halevi emphasized the importance of continuing to intensify counterterrorism efforts as well as ongoing defensive efforts on the roads and in the communities in the area.

The Victims

The three victims of the Sunday morning ambush include: Police Superintendent Arik Ben Eliyahu, 37, from Kiryat Gat, who leaves behind a wife and three children, parents, and two sisters;

Chief Superintendent Hadas Berentz, 53, from Sde Moshe, who leaves behind a husband and three children, parents, and five siblings; and

Sergeant Major Roni Shakuri, 61, from Sderot. Shakuri was the father of Chief Sergeant Mor Shakuri, who fell in the battle for the Sderot police station on October 7, 2023. He leaves behind a wife, a daughter, a granddaughter, and three brothers.

“The Israel Police will stand by the bereaved families and support them forever,” a spokesperson said.

Defense Minister: ‘I Salute Them’

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant likewise released a statement pledging to “pursue and eliminate our enemies.

It is with great sorrow that I received the tragic news regarding the policemen who were killed during a terror attack in Tarqumiyah. They fell while performing their duties in service of Israel. Roni Shakuri, Hadas Branch and Arik Ben Eliyahu dedicated their lives to defending… — יואב גלנט – Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) September 1, 2024

Gallant wrote in a post on X, ““It is with great sorrow that I received the tragic news regarding the policemen who were killed during a terror attack in Tarqumiyah. They fell while performing their duties in service of Israel.

“Roni Shakuri, Hadas Branch and Arik Ben Eliyahu dedicated their lives to defending their homeland and their nation. They chose to fulfill a meaningful service till their last breaths. I salute them.

“May their memories be a blessing. We will pursue and eliminate our enemies.”

