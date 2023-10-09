Photo Credit: Atia Mohammed / Flash 90

The US National Security Council has confirmed the deaths of nine American citizens at the hands of Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization.

“At this time, we can confirm the death of nine US citizens. We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected, and wish those injured a speedy recovery,” the NSC said in a statement.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely and remain in touch with our Israeli partners, particularly the local authorities”.

On Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement, “We have reports that several Americans were killed. We’re working overtime to verify that. At the same time, there are reports of missing Americans and there again, we’re working to verify those reports.”

It is not yet clear how many US citizens were among the people abducted by Hamas terrorists and spirited away to Gaza, where they are being held captive.

It is also not yet clear how many US citizens have been wounded by Hamas attacks on civilians in Israel as part of the barbaric war it launched Saturday morning against the Jewish State.