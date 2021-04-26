Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90

For the fourth night in a row, Gaza terrorists once again launched a projectile at southern Israel, this time a mortar shell fired at around 9 pm Monday night.

Israeli Security Cabinet Authorizes ‘Harsh Military Response’ to Further Gaza Attacks

It appeared, however, that the shell did not clear the border and landed instead in Gaza territory.

It is not known whether the explosion harmed residents on the Gaza side of the border.

At Sunday’s meeting of Israel’s Security Cabinet, an operational plan for “significant” action against Hamas was approved if there were any further launches at Israel.