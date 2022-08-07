Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense

The Erez Crossing between Israel and Gaza was hit Sunday afternoon by three mortar shells fired by Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorists in Gaza.

The crossing is managed by the Israel Ministry of Defense, and serves to allow the passage of human traffic between Israel and Gaza.

Advertisement



“The terminal roof was damaged as a result of the [mortar] fire and shrapnel fell into the entrance hall, an area that is used to facilitate the daily passage of thousands of Gazans who work in Israel,” said a spokesperson for the Defense Ministry.

The Erez Crossing was closed down in advance of Operation Breaking Dawn, thus preventing further human and other damage that could have taken place.