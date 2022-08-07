Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense
Mortar shelling by Gaza's PIJ terror organization has damaged to the terminal at the Erez Crossing. August 7, 2022

The Erez Crossing between Israel and Gaza was hit Sunday afternoon by three mortar shells fired by Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorists in Gaza.

The crossing is managed by the Israel Ministry of Defense, and serves to allow the passage of human traffic between Israel and Gaza.

“The terminal roof was damaged as a result of the [mortar] fire and shrapnel fell into the entrance hall, an area that is used to facilitate the daily passage of thousands of Gazans who work in Israel,” said a spokesperson for the Defense Ministry.

The Erez Crossing was closed down in advance of Operation Breaking Dawn, thus preventing further human and other damage that could have taken place.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

