Gaza terrorists launched a rocket attack against southern Israel on Saturday night, but Red Alert apps did not receive the notification.

Fortunately, the rocket landed in an open area near the Gaza Envelope community of Nahal Oz.

“Following the report regarding sirens sounded in open areas, one rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory,” the IDF wrote in a statement posted to Twitter.

“No interceptors were launched,” meaning it was clear the rocket was not headed to a populated area.

