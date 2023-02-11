Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

A single rocket fired from Gaza towards Kibbutz Nahal Oz was successfully intercepted by the Iron Dome system, according to local sources.

“One launch from the Gaza Strip was detected, and was intercepted by the air defense fighters,” according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The Red Alert incoming rocket siren was triggered Saturday night just before 7pm in the community, located along the Gaza border, sending hundreds of families racing for bomb shelters.

Communities located along the Gaza border have a maximum 15-second window within which to reach a safe space before a rocket potentially lands in their area.

“After a search was conducted, no rocket fall was found in the areas of the Sha’ar HaNegev Regional Council, and no physical harm or property damage was reported,” Sha’ar HaNegev spokesperson Adi Meiri said.

“May we continue to have a calm and quiet week.”