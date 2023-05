Photo Credit: Noam Rivkin Fenton/Flash90

The IDF reported that three launches of rockets from Gaza towards Israel were detected early Tuesday morning. The rockets all fell in an open area.

No interceptors were launched from the Iron Dome anti-missile defense system as the rockets weren’t going to hit a populated area.

השיגורים מעזה לעבר ישראל pic.twitter.com/dOb2nDgKXm — בז news (@1717Bazz) May 2, 2023

Advertisement