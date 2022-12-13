Photo Credit: United Hatzalah
Israeli first responders at the scene of a terror attack in the Arab village of Al Funduq, Oct. 25, 2022

The alleged killer of Shalom Sofer was indicted Tuesday on accusations of intentionally causing his death – the IDF military court equivalent of murder –- plus obstructing legal proceedings and other security charges, the IDF said in a statement.

Younes Hilan, was arrested at his home in the Palestinian Authority town of Hajjah east of Kalkilya a few hours after the stabbing.

Israeli forces subsequently mapped out Hilan’s home for future demolition in accordance with Israel’s policy of demolishing the homes of terrorist murderers.

Hilan is to remain in custody until the end of legal proceedings, the IDF said, adding that the suspect’s family has been updated on the details.

Sofer, 63, owned a market in the Jewish community of Kedumim. He was stabbed on October 25 as he was leaving a market in the nearby Palestinian Authority village of al-Funduq.

The victim managed to drive himself to a nearby intersection, where he received initial treatment from Israeli military medics before being taken to Sheba Medical Center at Tel HaShomer in Ramat Gan.

He was subsequently released and sent home from the hospital but died of his wounds two weeks later when one of the wounds reopened, resulting in a hemorrhage.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

