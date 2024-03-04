Photo Credit: Courtesy, Shin Bet

The Shin Bet has thwarted a terrorist squad from the Hebron area that produced some 100 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and planned to carry out attacks inspired by the Islamic State terrorist organization (ISIS).

It was cleared for publication on Monday that last month in a joint operation of the Shin Bet, the IDF and the Israel Police, a four-man terrorist cell from the Hebron area was prevented from carrying out plans to attack Israeli military forces with dozens of homemade bombs.

Four residents of the village of Tarkomia were arrested in the operation: Murad Marktan, Hasin Marktan, Muhammad Marktan and Ahmed Marktan.



The Shin Bet’s investigation revealed that the terror cell produced about 100 explosive charges using training videos on the Internet. They also received training from Islamic State operatives abroad with whom Murad Marktan, one of the leaders of the cell, was in contact.

It also emerged that the members of the terror cell had M16 and Carlo Gustav assault weapons which they planned to use for further attacks.

All the confiscated explosives were detonated in the field by police sappers, and the weapons held by the terrorists were seized.

Indictments were filed against the four terrorists in the IDF Military Court in Judea.

“The General Security Service (Shin Bet) will continue to act in order to thwart any attempt by terrorist elements operating against the State of Israel, and will work to bring to justice those involved in such actions,” the Shin Bet said.