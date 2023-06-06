Photo Credit: Nadav Goldstein/TPS

The terror town of Huwara can’t seem to leave the news. An Israeli car was shot at between Tapuach and Huwara by a passing Arab vehicle on Tuesday evening. The car, which was hit by between 10-12 bullets, is damaged, but miraculously, the 28-year-old driver was only lightly injured with a scratch to his shoulder from the broken glass of his window in the terror attack.

הרכב שנפגע בפיגוע הירי בכפר המרצחים חווארה, זוהו 12 פגיעות ירי ברכב , בנס פצוע קל בלבד pic.twitter.com/QY6xQzabij — בז news (@1717Bazz) June 6, 2023

The driver continued driving until he reached IDF soldiers, where he was then treated by medics.

There are reports that additional gunfire was heard after the first attack. The IDF is searching for the terrorists.

כוחות בדרכם לזירת פיגוע הירי ב-חווארה pic.twitter.com/xecqETXRvs — בז news (@1717Bazz) June 6, 2023