Photo Credit: Nadav Goldstein/TPS
The car that was shot in Huwara. June 6, 2023

The terror town of Huwara can’t seem to leave the news. An Israeli car was shot at between Tapuach and Huwara by a passing Arab vehicle on Tuesday evening. The car, which was hit by between 10-12 bullets, is damaged, but miraculously, the 28-year-old driver was only lightly injured with a scratch to his shoulder from the broken glass of his window in the terror attack.

Advertisement


The driver continued driving until he reached IDF soldiers, where he was then treated by medics.

There are reports that additional gunfire was heard after the first attack. The IDF is searching for the terrorists.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleGuns N’ Roses rocks crowd of 60,000-plus in Tel Aviv
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR