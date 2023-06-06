Photo Credit: GunsNRoses Twitter

U.S. hard rock band Guns N’ Roses performed in front of a sold-out crowd of more than 60,000 at Tel Aviv’s Yarkon Park on Monday night.

Thank you, Tel Aviv! What an incredible night ? pic.twitter.com/5fcSnfWXXd — Guns N’ Roses (@gunsnroses) June 5, 2023

The three-hour set began as the late spring sun was fading over the horizon. It included a mix of newer songs and classics such as “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Paradise City.” This was preceded by the opening act—Israeli rock band Eifo HaYeled.

Lead singer Axl Rose, 61, delivered his usual energetic act, running around the stage while veteran bandmates guitarist Slash, 57, and bassist Duff McKagan, 59, showed off their musical skills to the Israeli audience that included both younger fans and middle-aged fans who grew up listening to the band.

Many in the crowd were wearing the official T-shirts for the group’s 2023 World Tour, which kicked off at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena on June 1 and heads to Europe following the Tel Aviv stop.

“We wanted to have a little gathering. We’re happy you stopped by,” Rose told the crowd.



Monday’s show was the fourth time the band has performed in Israel, following performances in 1993, 2012 and 2017.

Formed in Los Angeles in 1985, Guns N’ Roses is one of the most successful rock bands ever, with its 1987 debut album “Appetite for Destruction” topping the Billboard charts a year after its release and going on to sell more than 30 million copies.

In 2012, the band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.