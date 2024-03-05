Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

Israeli soldiers have apprehended dozens of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists trying to flee Khan Yunis with civilians during the past day, the Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday morning.

Soldiers from the IDF’s 98th Division are continuing to evacuate Khan Yunis’s Hamad neighborhood while raiding Hamas terror infrastructure there. The IDF said soldiers seized large amounts of weapons.

Advertisement





The Hamad residential neighborhood was built by Qatar following the Gaza war of 2012 and inaugurated in 2016.

Khan Yunis is Gaza’s second-largest city.

In central Gaza, troops eliminated approximately 20 terrorists over the past day through the use of sniper fire, tank fire, and aerial drones.

In the northern Gaza town of Beit Hanoun, a terror squad that spotted operating a drone at the same time that the ground forces were conducting activity in the area. Following the identification, fighter jets struck and eliminated the squad.

Over the past 24 hours, the Israeli Air Force hit more than 50 Hamas targets throughout Gaza, including launch posts, weapons storage facilities, tunnel shafts, and other military infrastructure.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead.