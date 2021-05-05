Photo Credit: Courtesy: Guetta Family
Yehuda Guetta, z"l

Yehuda Guetta, 19, one of the victims in the Tapuach Junction terror attack died from his wounds on Wednesday. Guetta had been shot in the head by the terrorist, and doctors have been fighting for his life. The announcement was made by Beilinson hospital.

Three yeshiva students were wounded in the attack. One is still in serious condition. The second victim was released and was lightly injured.

The IDF is searching for the terrorist, and they have arrested a number of suspects.

