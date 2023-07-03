Photo Credit: Yaakov Naumi / Flash 90
Rabbi Akiva Street in Bnei Brak.

A 16-year-old Arab terrorist stabbed a Jewish man in the haredi religious city of Bnei Brak late Monday afternoon.

The 28-year-old victim was taken to the city’s Mayanei HaYeshua Medical Center in good condition, according to United Hatzalah medic Menachem Salbotitsky, who treated him.

Advertisement


The attacker was captured after a brief chase.

The young terrorist told police that he carried out the attack in response to the current Israeli military operation taking place in the terrorist hotbed of Jenin, in northern Samaria.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleA Soldier’s Prayer
Next articleIDF Cancels Sderot Concert Out of ‘Abundance of Caution’
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR