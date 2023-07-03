Photo Credit: Yaakov Naumi / Flash 90

A 16-year-old Arab terrorist stabbed a Jewish man in the haredi religious city of Bnei Brak late Monday afternoon.

The 28-year-old victim was taken to the city’s Mayanei HaYeshua Medical Center in good condition, according to United Hatzalah medic Menachem Salbotitsky, who treated him.

Advertisement





The attacker was captured after a brief chase.

The young terrorist told police that he carried out the attack in response to the current Israeli military operation taking place in the terrorist hotbed of Jenin, in northern Samaria.