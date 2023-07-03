Photo Credit: Sderot Municipality

IDF Home Front Command cancelled a planned outdoor concert Monday evening in the southern border city of Sderot out of an “abundance of caution” as Operation Bayit V’Gan continues in the northern Samaria city of Jenin.

The move came in response to warnings on Arab media that Gaza terrorists are planning to fire rockets at Israel if the IDF does not cease its operation in the terrorist hotbed.

Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization reportedly sent messages to Israel via intermediaries that its operatives would launch rocket attacks against the Jewish State if Israel does not end the operation which followed a weeks-long escalation in deadly terror attacks organized and carried out by terror cells taking refuge in Jenin.

The Gaza-based Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group has in recent weeks begun to arm ally groups in the Palestinian Authority at the behest of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who generously supports the group.

Islamic Jihad leaders called the IDF counter terrorism operation a “massacre” and vowed it will respond.

IDF soldiers launched a strike on a mosque in Jenin where terrorists were holed up together with weapons and ammunition. The soldiers discovered a pit beneath the mosque in which was hidden a large cache of weapons. At least 20 terrorists had been killed and dozens more were injured in the operation as of 7 pm Monday.