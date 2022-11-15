Photo Credit: Shlomo Matityahu/TPS

A total of six people were wounded in terror attacks that began near the entrance to the Ariel industrial zone on Tuesday morning and ended at Road 5. The attack began near the entrance to the industrial park, where one guard was stabbed and wounded. The attack continued to the “Ten” gas station where three people were stabbed.

One of the wounded people at the gas station, age 35, died from his wounds. Three people were taken from that location to the hospital, one in critical condition.

המחבל המתועב שביצע את הפיגוע דקירה באריאל חוסל בכביש 5 pic.twitter.com/YM2trGOOt4 — בז news (@1717Bazz) November 15, 2022

A terrorist was neutralized following a chase on Highway 5, after the terrorist also caused an eight-car traffic accident with the car he stole from the gas station. An additional person, age 50, was killed in from the traffic accident, along with additional multiple wounded. Another person who was either stabbed or run over by the terrorist was evacuated from Road 5.

Multiple responders including civilians and soldiers shot the terrorist after he tried to escape on foot.

המחסלים הגיבורים שחיסלו את המחבל pic.twitter.com/KSB9OUNN74 — בז news (@1717Bazz) November 15, 2022

It is unknown at this time if there are additional terrorists, but security forces assume there may be. They are scouring the security cameras for any signs of additional terrorists.

תיעוד נוסף מזירת חיסול המחבל ימ”ש pic.twitter.com/6quaCHwgkU — בז news (@1717Bazz) November 15, 2022

זירת הפיגוע הקשה באריאל pic.twitter.com/4idKww4yJo — בז news (@1717Bazz) November 15, 2022

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Daniel Cohen, who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: “When I arrived at the scene I found that the incident had transpired in two different locations. Overall, there are four people who were injured, three of whom are in serious condition. Together with other EMS personnel I provided emergency medical treatment to the injured at both scenes prior to their being transported to the hospital.”

According to MDA, a 40-year-old man is in critical condition and another is seriously wounded at the gas station. A 35-year-old man was seriously wounded at the entrance to the industrial park.

Beilinson hospital released an update: A 40-year-old victim is seriously wounded and not stable, with head and chest wounds. A 30-year-old is seriously wounded but stable, with chest wounds. A 30-year-old is seriously wounded but stable, with neck wounds.

Religious Zionist MK Bezalel Smotrich responded to the terrorist attack in Ariel, saying: “Already on the first day of the new Knesset we receive a painful reminder of the most important and urgent issue on our table. We must restore security to all Israeli citizens and restore the eroded deterrence. I wish a speedy recovery and full recovery to those injured in the attacks in Ariel.”