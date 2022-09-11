Photo Credit: Israel Police
Knife in attempted terror attack. Givat Ze'ev. August 11, 2022

Israeli security forces manning the El-Jib crossing near Givat Ze’ev, just north of Jerusalem, thwarted a stabbing attack on Sunday when a female suspect arrived with a knife in her hand while walking through the zone for vehicles only.

The troops called and signaled her to stop and when she did not listen to their calls, they fired a shot into the air. After the shot, the suspect stopped and threw the knife from her hand.

Advertisement

Security forces detained the suspect, 24 from Tusha El-Jib, for further questioning.

Israel has experienced a significant uptick in terror attacks in recent weeks.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleReport: Liberman Forcing his Drivers to Work on Shabbat
Next articleThe Queen’s Relationship with Holocaust Survivors and Israel
TPS / Tazpit News Agency
TPS - The Tazpit News Agency provides news from Israel.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...