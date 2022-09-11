Photo Credit: Israel Police

Israeli security forces manning the El-Jib crossing near Givat Ze’ev, just north of Jerusalem, thwarted a stabbing attack on Sunday when a female suspect arrived with a knife in her hand while walking through the zone for vehicles only.

The troops called and signaled her to stop and when she did not listen to their calls, they fired a shot into the air. After the shot, the suspect stopped and threw the knife from her hand.

Security forces detained the suspect, 24 from Tusha El-Jib, for further questioning.

Israel has experienced a significant uptick in terror attacks in recent weeks.