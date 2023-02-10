Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

At least 6 (possibly 7) people have been reported wounded in a terror attack between the tomb of Shmuel Hanavi (Samuel the Prophet) and the Ramot neighborhood in Jerusalem. The attack happened on Friday afternoon just before 1:30 PM.

דוברות איחוד הצלה – מחוז ירושלים: צוותי הרפואה של איחוד הצלה מעניקים סיוע ראשוני בזירת האירוע בסמוך לשכונת רמות בירושלים. אלי פולק מנכ"ל איחוד הצלה מדווח מהזירה כי "מדובר ברכב שפגע בתחנת אוטובוס. החובשים כעת בהחייאה על ילד כבן 8. בן 27 במצב אנוש. ומעניקים סיוע לשלושה נפגעים pic.twitter.com/MBZpZtzg7z — בז news (@1717Bazz) February 10, 2023

Advertisement





An Arab terrorist rammed his car into his victims, including children who were waiting at a Jerusalem bus stop. Currently, 2 victims are listed in critical condition, 2 are in serious condition, and 2 are lightly wounded.

The terrorist was shot and neutralized by an armed civilian.

בכניסה לרמות מכיוון קבר שמואל הנביא פיגוע דריסה יש מספר נפגעים המחבל נורה pic.twitter.com/d93ETHCsFZ — בז news (@1717Bazz) February 10, 2023

CEO of United Hatzalah Eli Pollack who was one of the first responders at the scene said: “A car hit the people at the bus stop. Volunteers are currently performing CPR on a young boy approximately 8 years old. Another man in his late 20s is in critical condition. We treated three other three people who were hurt in the incident.”

תמונה נוספת מזירת הפיגוע הקשה בכניסה לרמות בירושלים pic.twitter.com/LkgUYkIa4U — בז news (@1717Bazz) February 10, 2023

זירת הפיגוע הקשה בכניסה לרמות pic.twitter.com/ehzW6P6z8k — בז news (@1717Bazz) February 10, 2023