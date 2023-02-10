Photo Credit: United Hatzalah
Scene of the Friday afternoon terror attack between Kever Shmuel Hanavi and Ramot. Feb. 10, 2023

At least 6 (possibly 7) people have been reported wounded in a terror attack between the tomb of Shmuel Hanavi (Samuel the Prophet) and the Ramot neighborhood in Jerusalem. The attack happened on Friday afternoon just before 1:30 PM.

An Arab terrorist rammed his car into his victims, including children who were waiting at a Jerusalem bus stop. Currently, 2 victims are listed in critical condition, 2 are in serious condition, and 2 are lightly wounded.

The terrorist was shot and neutralized by an armed civilian.

CEO of United Hatzalah Eli Pollack who was one of the first responders at the scene said: “A car hit the people at the bus stop. Volunteers are currently performing CPR on a young boy approximately 8 years old. Another man in his late 20s is in critical condition. We treated three other three people who were hurt in the incident.”

Jewish Press News Desk
