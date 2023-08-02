Photo Credit: Google Maps

Terrorists opened fire on a bus and car in the Jordan Valley just after noon on Wednesday. Passengers on the bus were unharmed and treated for shock. A woman in the car was hit with glass fragments from the shot-up windshield of her vehicle. Her car was hit by multiple bullets. The attack happened on the road between Hamra and Beka’ot.

הרכב שנפגע בפיגוע הירי ב-בקעה בנס ללא נרצחים pic.twitter.com/VlGow71OEI — בז news (@1717Bazz) August 2, 2023

כונני הצלה ללא גבולות מד"א בקעת הירדן שהגיעו לזירה בין חמרה לבקעות מטפלים בפצועה 1 קל מרסיסים pic.twitter.com/nC54ig3oxc — בז news (@1717Bazz) August 2, 2023

