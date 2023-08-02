Photo Credit: Google Maps
The Jordan Valley: Between Hamra and Beka'ot.

Terrorists opened fire on a bus and car in the Jordan Valley just after noon on Wednesday. Passengers on the bus were unharmed and treated for shock. A woman in the car was hit with glass fragments from the shot-up windshield of her vehicle. Her car was hit by multiple bullets. The attack happened on the road between Hamra and Beka’ot.

Advertisement


Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleAnarchist Women Crash International Tefillin Day in Tel Aviv
Next articleUS Delegation Spying on Israel’s Treatment of Entering ‘Palestinian Americans’
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR