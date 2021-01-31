Photo Credit: Yishai Gilad / TPS

Early Sunday morning (approximately 7:30 AM), a terrorist approached a bus stop at the Gush Etzion junction. The terrorist pulled out a knife and began running towards the pedestrians and soldiers at the bus stop to attack them.

An attentive and very professional soldier saw the suspicious man approach, and after the terrorist pulled out the knife and began running towards them, the soldier shot and killed the terrorist.

No one was injured in the attack.

Almost a month ago, a terrorist attempted to stab a civilian near the junction and was killed by a local security member.