Shmuel Reinitz barely missed being murdered on Friday afternoon by an Arab terrorist. Driving from Alon Moreh to his home in Immanuel in the Shomron he noticed a small black car sitting on the side of the road. Right before he passed, the car made a u-turn. As the car passed him, someone in the terrorist’s car pulled out a rifle and fired multiple shots at Reinitz. The back door window of Reinitz’s car was shattered, and one of the bullets hit the headrest right behind Reinitz’s head.
Reinitz continued to drive for a bit and then stopped, realizing he was OK. Other drivers then stopped to help him. He was not wounded in the attack.
