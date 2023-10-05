Photo Credit: Nasser Ishtayeh / Flash 90

Palestinian Authority terrorists attacked IDF soldiers early Thursday morning as they escorted Israeli worshipers on pilgrimage to Joseph’s Tomb in Shechem.

تغطية صحفية: "من نقطة صفر.. شبان يضرمون النار بجرافة عسكرية بعد إمطارها بالزجاجات الحارقة بالمنطقة الشرقية في نابلس". pic.twitter.com/FRvxjvTjkc — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 4, 2023

Although the Oslo Accords were to secure the safety of Israelis who wish to pray at the tomb, which is currently located in the Palestinian Authority, that agreement was never implemented and terrorists routinely attack Israelis whenever they travel to the site.

In the wee hours of Thursday, the terrorists hurled rocks and homemade bombs at Israeli forces who were securing the route for the worshipers and burned tires on the road to block access to the site.

Israelis are not allowed to travel to the site without first coordinating with the Israel Defense Forces due to the risk. Nevertheless, five Jewish worshipers apparently attempted to do just that on Monday.

The worshipers were immediately attacked by Palestinian Authority Arabs, who hurled rocks at them.

Two of the Jewish pilgrims were hurt during the attack, the IDF said. They were evacuated from the site by Palestinian Authority police officers and handed over to IDF soldiers at a nearby checkpoint.