Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi / Flash 90

Former Defense Minister and Opposition lawmaker Benny Gantz quietly arrived in Washington DC on Wednesday for unannounced talks with Biden Administration officials.

The Blue and White party chairman met with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan for talks on Israeli security interests, including the Iranian threat and that of its proxies in the region, such as Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror groups.

Advertisement





The two men also discussed issues surrounding the ongoing efforts to secure an Israeli normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia.

The former defense minister has said several times that he will support such an agreement, which could include US authorization for a uranium enrichment program and construction of a nuclear reactor in Saudi Arabia in exchange for peace with Israel.

Gantz’s partner in the opposition camp, left-wing Yesh Atid party chairman Yair Lapid, said during a prior visit to the White House that he would oppose uranium enrichment on Saudi soil.

Gantz’s office has declined to share details about other meetings that were planned.