At least 15 Palestinian Authority terror suspects were captured by Israeli forces early Saturday morning in a complex arrest operation that took place in the Aqbat Jabr section of Jericho.

The forces entered the city to arrest the shooter behind last week’s failed attack on a restaurant at the Almog junction – an attack that miraculously failed because the terrorist’s gun jammed when he tried to kill those inside.

That specific terrorist, however, was not among those who were captured in Saturday’s operation, according to Israel’s Channel 12 News.

IDF soldiers operated for hours in the area, surrounding a home where they suspected the perpetrator was hiding. Heavy clashes took place around the house, with IDF soldiers firing rifle grenades and deploying heavy machinery in their efforts to extract the terrorist.

Seven Arab fighters were wounded in the clashes.

Eighteen suspects were arrested in the Jericho operation, including five suspected of direct involvement in the Almog junction attack.

It is also believed the terror cell was planning a major attack to be carried out on Route 90 – the main artery leading from the Dead Sea to Jerusalem.

Israel’s Shin Bet intelligence agency provided the information on where the terror cell was hiding.

Terrorist Killed, Attack Foiled in Huwara

Israeli military forces shot and killed 26-year-old Abdullah Qalawla on Friday when he attacked the soldiers at the Huwara checkpoint.

A suicide note was found in the terrorist’s pocket, making clear his intent.

Qalawla was a member of the Palestinian Authority’s ruling Fatah faction, and a member of the PA’ security service, according to the Abu Ali Express blog.

This is not the first, second or even third time a member of the official Palestinian Authority security forces has carried out a terror attack against Israelis.

The Palestinian Authority held an official funeral for the terrorist, complete with uniformed security forces, flags and various masked gunmen.