Photo Credit: Ministry of Defense

The Iron Dome missile defense system launched an intercept rocket on Saturday night, near Sderot, after an apparent incursion from Gaza. No Red Alert alarm went off, but local residents report hearing an explosion.

Initially it was thought to have been a rocket launch that activated the system, but now it has been confirmed, that the Iron Dome shot down a drone that was attempting to infiltrate into Israeli airspace. The IDF says the drone was shot down over Gaza.

The other week, drones from an unknown source, successfully attacked at least one Iranian military installation inside Iran, and Iran has vowed revenge. The other day and Iranian-made rocket was launched from Gaza at Israel. That rocket was also intercepted by Iron Dome.