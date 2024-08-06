Photo Credit: US Dept. of Defense

Ain al Asad Air Base in western Iraq, which houses US personnel, came under Katyusha rocket fire on Monday evening. The attack resulted in injuries to several American troops, as reported by US defense officials. Preliminary reports indicate that Monday’s attack wounded at least five individuals, including US military personnel and contractors.

This incident bears similarities to previous assaults attributed to Iran-backed Iraqi militias. These groups have consistently targeted the base over the years, with a notable increase in frequency since October 7, 2023.

According to a US official and local Iraqi witnesses, at least two rockets penetrated the base’s perimeter during this latest attack. The base has been subjected to at least two other attacks in the past three weeks. Additionally, a small US base in eastern Syria, where American special forces collaborate with Syrian Kurdish troops to suppress Islamic State activities, was targeted late last month.

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were briefed in the White House Situation Room on Monday after the attack. Biden later tweeted: “We received updates on threats posed by Iran and its proxies, diplomatic efforts to de-escalate regional tensions, and preparations to support Israel should it be attacked again. We also discussed the steps we are taking to defend our forces and respond to any attack against our personnel in a manner and place of our choosing.”

The attack took place amid heightened tensions, as both the United States and Israel anticipate potential reprisals from Iran and its proxy militias, following the recent assassinations of high-ranking figures from Hamas and Hezbollah, who have close ties to Iran.

It also came less than a week after an American strike claimed the lives of four members of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), an Iranian proxy militia.

According to the US government, as of December 2023, approximately 2,400 US military personnel were deployed in Iraq, and 800 in Syria. The US military presence in Iraq and the US military access to Iraq’s airspace and land border with Syria support military operations in Syria, where ISIS insurgents have been more active recently.

